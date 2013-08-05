Brain Monitoring Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 : Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Brain monitoring devices are the instruments used for monitoring abnormal activities of brain. Brain disorders can occur due to a variety of reasons including traumatic injury to the brain, infection, vascular abnormality, tumor, and other conditions. In addition, these injuries lead to various symptoms such as paralysis, loss of sensation, tremors, bradykinesia, muscle weakness and pain. Brain disorders posses an enormous burden to human suffering coupled with exorbitant costs required for its treatment. . To combat these diseases numerous devices are currently available in the market which monitor the brain waves, brain tumors and others abnormal brain activities.



Wide range of brain monitoring devices available in the market namely intracranial pressure monitors, electroencephalograph, magnetoencephalography, transcranial doppler and cerebral oximeters. These devices monitor wide range of brain functions such as velocity of blood flow in the veins and arteries in case of epilepsy, electrical and neural activity, pressure surrounding the brain, traumatic brain injury and brain death. In the past, brain monitoring devices were not given much importance in routine checkups, preoperative and postoperative procedures. Rise in incidence of post surgical cerebrovascular accidents have triggered the need for more enhanced and automated brain monitoring devices. Therefore, brain monitoring devices are being incorporated extensively in the hospitals and clinics for assessing the activity of sedatives and anesthesia.



The global brain monitoring device market is anticipated to grow owing to rise in incidences of brain disorders, neurological disorders, sleep disorders and other factors. According to National Institute of Mental Health in US about 1 in 4 adults suffer from brain disorders every year, with almost 6% of the population suffer from serious disabilities. Furthermore, technological advancements such as high functionality, ease of operation lower cost are further driving the growth of the market. Brain monitoring devices market is primarily dominated by North America followed by Europe due to the presence of highly advanced technologies and favorable reimbursement policies. Asia is also expected to show significant growth in the coming years owing to increase in brain disorders as well as healthcare infrastructure.



Some of the market players in this industry are Natus Medical, Inc., Covidien PLC, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



