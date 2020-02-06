Brain Monitoring Market: 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2025 : Medtronic, Natus Medical Incorporated, Neural Analytics

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- The global brain monitoring market generated $3,850 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $6,595 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025.The global brain monitoring market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to the increase in the geriatric population and rise in prevalence of neurological disorders. In addition, technological advancements are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations and unfavorable reimbursement policies are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, untapped markets in the developing countries is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the market players. The impact of the driving factors is expected to surpass that of the restraints.



Major Key Players of the Brain Monitoring Market are:

Advanced Brain Monitoring, CAS Medical Systems, Compumedics, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare), Medtronic, Natus Medical Incorporated, Neural Analytics, Siemens AG



The global brain monitoring market is segmented into product type, procedure, application, and region. By product, the market is categorized into electroencephalography (EEG) devices, magnetoencephalography (MEG) devices, transcranial Doppler (TCD) devices, intracranial pressure (ICP) monitors, cerebral oximeters, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) devices, computerized tomography (CT) devices, positron emission tomography (PET) devices, sleep monitoring devices, electromyography (EMG) devices, and accessories. The accessories segmented in further classified into electrodes, sensors, pastes & gels, caps, cables, batteries, and others. Based on procedure, market is bifurcated invasive and non-invasive. Based on application, it is categorized into epilepsy, dementia, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, headache disorders, stroke, traumatic brain injuries, sleep disorders, and other diseases. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Brain Monitoring consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Brain Monitoring market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Brain Monitoring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Brain Monitoring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Brain Monitoring Market Size

2.2 Brain Monitoring Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Brain Monitoring Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Brain Monitoring Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Brain Monitoring Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Brain Monitoring Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Brain Monitoring Sales by Product

4.2 Global Brain Monitoring Revenue by Product

4.3 Brain Monitoring Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Brain Monitoring Breakdown Data by End User



