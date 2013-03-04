Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Brain Monitoring Market by Product & Application - Global Forecasts to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Brain Monitoring Market [By Product [EEG/Magnetoencephalography (MEG)/ Intracranial Pressure Monitor/Cerebral Oximeter/ Transcranial Doppler] & Application [Sleep Disorders/ Epilepsy/Traumatic Brain Injury/Brain Death] - Global Forecasts to 2017
The global brain monitoring devices market was valued at $1.08 billion in 2012, and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach $1.63 billion by 2017. The market offers a variety of brain monitoring devices (electroencephalograph, intracranial pressure monitors, Transcranial Doppler, magnetoencephalography, and cerebral oximeters ), which help in monitoring a range of functions, such as electrical and neural activity, pressure surrounding the brain, velocity of blood flow in veins and arteries in the brain in case of epilepsy, brain death, traumatic brain injury, etc.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The brain monitoring devices market is witnessing various technological advancements leading to high functionality, lower costs, ease of operation, and miniaturization of devices fuelling the growth of this market. The traditional use of EEG devices as a diagnostic tool has now expanded to a range of applications, such as the monitoring of fatigue and stress, as a means of communication for patients with 'locked-in syndrome' using a brain-computer interface (BCI). Further, with the increase in computing power, more sophisticated applications of these devices are expected to develop in the future.
Rising incidences of neurological disorders, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases, brain disorders, and sleep disorders, rising awareness regarding neurodegenerative diseases and technological advancements in brain monitoring devices are major drivers slated to propel this market. However, the shortage of skilled technicians to handle these complex devices is a factor limiting the growth of this market.
The global brain monitoring devices market was dominated by North America in 2012, followed by Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America will continue to lead in the years to come, owing to technological advancements and introduction of advanced digitalized devicessuch as wireless and mobile devices. European countries are expected to grow steadily, while the Asian region's contribution to the global brain monitoring devices market is expected to pick pace in the next few years due to increasing awareness of neurological disorders, and development in Asian healthcare infrastructure, which has resulted in an influx of well-established players to the region.
The prominent players operating in this market include Covidien, PLC (Ireland), Compumedics, Ltd.(Australia), Natus Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Integra Life Sciences Corporation (U.S.), CAS Medical Systems (U.S.), and Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc. (U.S.), among others.
Scope of the Report
