New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- The rise in prevalence of neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's, dementia and other neurological disorders are the major growth factors for brain pacemakers market.



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Brain Pacemakers market is expected to reach USD 3,740.81 million by the year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 15.9%. Brain pacemaker is a neurostimulator, having an ability to send electrical impulses, through implanted electrodes, to specific targets in the brain for the treatment of neurological disorders. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neurosurgical procedure involving the placement of brain pacemakers to treat neurological disorders. Increasing healthcare expenditure investments in the market, which augment the technological advancements in brain pacemakers are estimated to shape the growth of the brain pacemaker market. These advancements include enhanced microelectrode designs, robot-assisted implantation, multi-target stimulation, integrated implantable pulse generators, individualized directed programming, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).



The Global Brain Pacemakers Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Brain Pacemakers market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are PINS medical, Boston group, Abbott, and Medtronic, Aleva neurotherapeutics, and others.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Brain Pacemakers market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Brain Pacemakers market is split into:



Based on the product: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026):



Single Channel

Dual Channel



Based on Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026):



Parkinson's Disease

Epilepsy

Dystonia

Alzheimer's

Essential Tremor

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder



Based on the end-user: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics

Others



Based on the Sales channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Channel sales

Direct sales



Key findings of the report:



Historical and current trends of the market

Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Brain Pacemakers market

Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Brain Pacemakers Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Brain Pacemakers Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Pharmaceutical Industry Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rise in prevalence of neurological disorders

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. ETOP Analysis

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis



Continue…



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



The report can be customized as per requirement.



