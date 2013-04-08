Brain Power Enrichment Programs Unveil New Courses and BeSmarter.ca Website for 2013

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- The Brain Power Enrichment Program is excited to unveil their new courses and new BeSmarter.ca website for 2013. The gifted program Toronto curriculum provides supplemental academic enrichment courses in mathematics and language arts intended to develop problem solving and thinking skills for elementary through high school age students.



In order to build an academic foundation where students can reach their greatest potential, it is crucial to have problem solving and critical thinking skills classes, and educators skilled in imparting these lessons. While Ontario public and private school curriculums are not geared to providing these critical skills, Brain Power Enrichment Programs have excelled at filling that critical void. As a progressive voice among gifted schools in Toronto, Brain Power Enrichment Programs have just unveiled their new comprehensive courses for 2013 and their new BeSmarter.ca website.



“Through many years of success, our program has enabled students to become avid problem solvers and critical thinkers in both language arts and mathematics,” said Brain Power Principal and Founder Reuven Rashkovsky B.Sc, M.Sc, M.Ed, Ph.D. “Our new course offerings and website for 2013 have been developed to continue that legacy.”



Teaching with prestigious graduate and post graduate degrees in Mathematics, Literature, Sciences and Education, the faculty of Brain Power Enrichment has been able to deliver a proven program that is the only one of its kind in Canada. The gifted after school programs are re-constructed yearly to help students maximize academic success. This goal is achieved through learning tools that strengthen their thinking skills to open doors for excellence in secondary, post-secondary and graduate or professional programs.



The enrichment programs and courses are based on a step-by-step approach that enables students to understand problems of increasing complexity. The various problem-solving strategies and techniques of the courses enable students to apply these skills to math, language arts and their overall learning process.



To facilitate this process effectively, students are streamed into small, homogeneous classes based on ability and age. These aspects, coupled with the teaching staff’s skills and mentorship, help students reach their maximum potential. The faculty and administrators strive for dramatic changes in new students’ attitudes towards learning within four months, as well as visible improvement in school achievement in every subject.



As Brain Power students acquire intellectual tools that are fundamental to mastery of subject matter in diverse areas of study, they also develop a strong sense of integrity and desire to improve their community and the lives of others as well as their own. “We strongly believe that ‘giftedness’ may be developed in almost every child through the combined team effort of students, parents and our teachers,” said Brain Power Enrichment President and Founder Karine Rashkovsky, Honours B.Sc, B.Ed, M.Ed, PhD. “Consequently, everything that we do and teach is geared to helping every student achieve their greatest potential.” For more information, please visit http://www.besmarter.ca/



About Brain Power Enrichment Programs

