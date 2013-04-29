Brain Training Tips, Articles and Reviews of Popular Tools at ToonTalk.org

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- A new website, ToonTalk.org, is helping people jump on the brain training bandwagon with brain training tips, articles and reviews of the various tools on the market. It has been said that the brain is like a muscle, the more you exercise it, the stronger it gets. It’s with this in mind that many people have taken to brain training as a way to condition their brains for better performance.



Brain conditioning using online tools and games is shown to have a positive effect on people’s overall mental function. It is said to actually speed brain activity, making it work faster on things like day-to-day problem solving and generating new ideas. Some even link it to reducing stress and slowing the brain’s aging process. Scientists say humans begin to lose brain cells as a natural part of aging at about thirty years old. Challenging games and mind exercise may help slow this by keeping cells active and spurring regeneration of those cells that die.



For people who are interested in starting a brain training regimen, the website at www.toontalk.org is a great launching pad. It offers basic brain training tips people can perform on their own, such as visualization and meditation. It also includes articles on the subject as well as in-depth reviews of the top online tools on the market.



ToonTalk.org recently posted a comparative review of two of the most popular training programs available today, Lumosity and Mindsparke. Each was evaluated based on its format, structure and effectiveness for different age groups. Although both were found to be efficient at improving cognitive ability, Mindsparke was found to have better features and functionality with more challenging difficulty levels than Lumosity’s softer, entertainment-style approach. “Mindsparke is the better choice for those who are more serious about training their brain and want to take brain training to the next level,” the review reads. The site will be continually updated with fresh articles and new reviews.



About ToonTalk.org

ToonTalk.org is an online resource for people who are interested in improving their mental function by making brain training a part of their lives. The site provides useful articles, tips for success and reviews of popular products to help people make brain training work for them. For more information, visit: http://www.toontalk.org