Fast Market Research recommends "Brain Tunnelgenix Technologies Corp. - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2011 -- Brain Tunnelgenix Technologies Corp. (BTT Corp) is engaged in the development of diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. The company's main products comprises of its Brain Temperature Tunnel product line, which includes Abreu BTT 700 system, Abreu-BTT continuous system-model 1000, Abreu-BTT spot check, BTT wireless devices and BTT intelligent eyewear. The products are in the pipeline and are to be launched in the market. The company's products find applications in the areas like medical, consumer, industrial, sports and hydration, industrial, and military markets. The company's technologies are protected through more than 60 patents and patent applications in the U.S. and in more than 40 other countries, and 85% of the world's purchasing power. Recently the FDA has approved its Abreu BTT 700 system. BTT Corp is based in Connecticut, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Brain Tunnelgenix Technologies Corp. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
