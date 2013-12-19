BrainCert Launches Online Whiteboard Tool on eduWEAVER.com

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Parent company BrainCert, Inc., lauded as the company that brought the easiest way to learn, teach and collaborate online to the marketplace, has broadened its reach with the launch of their latest online whiteboard tool eduWEAVER that would add in the effectiveness and convenience of online learning for students and enthusiasts. The newly launched site works in tandem with their state-of-the-art e-learning experience by way of an online whiteboard tool that is fully customizable. The online whiteboard customization allows educators to effectively brand the Whiteboard and use it in their applications easily via the White-Label Program. The innovative online whiteboard can even be integrated into an educator’s existing website.



BrainCert’s FREE Online Whiteboard eduWEAVER features painting and drawing tool, highlighter, draw grids, image library, LaTeX math equations, import graphics, draw shapes & symbols, wolfram alpha outputs, save snapshots, and lot more.



Yasin Rahim, CEO of BrainCert, Inc. said, “We wanted to make online education more resourceful and accessible and to do that we knew we had to incorporate the traditional classroom accountability structure. With the ability to test, have face to face interaction, and now incorporate visuals with EduWEAVER’s whiteboard we give even more practicality to the program.”



Always giving thought to the most powerful way to bring knowledge to the masses BrainCert.com was re-launched in November of 2013 as the veritable answer to online education for both e-learners as well as educators. Offering exceptional course creation tools that begin by allowing educators to create, manage and publish courses easily and also their added support for importing SCORM 1.2 and 2004 4th Edition content packages; in a course there are benefits to both educator and student with their cloud-based BrainCert Content Engine. BrainCert Virtual Classroom incorporates cloud-based high performance software that allows for collaboration and interactive virtual learning experiences by way of live classes as well as online meetings and conferences. Leaving no learning advantage out, the highly functional e-learning experience offered by BrainCert.com also offers the Adaptive Test Engine which delivers feature-rich online tests, assessments and quizzes including a pre-hire test creation tool for organizations.



About BrainCert

BrainCert is a well-known e-learning medium to connect people and offer top-notch education in a simplified manner. Catering to the diverse needs of e-learners, the versatile BrainCert platform is tailor-made to deliver cost-effective online learning programs to audiences anywhere.



For more information about eduWEAVER, visit http://www.eduweaver.com/.



For more information about BrainCert, visit https://www.braincert.com/.



Contact

Name: Priya Nair

Email Address: pr@braincert.com

Office address:

BrainCert, Inc.

1818 Library Street, Suite#500

Reston, VA 20190, USA.

Contact number: (703) 493-0503

Website: https://www.braincert.com/

Social Media:

https://twitter.com/BrainCert

https://www.facebook.com/BrainCert