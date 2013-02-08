Brainwave Research Reveals the Secret of Binaural Beats

Kathmandu, Nepal -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- The Brainwave Research Centre has developed binaural beats as a way to harness the unconscious power of the brain and alter the state of mind to achieve a desired outcome. With the discovery of brainwave therapy, people now have endless new possibilities for taking control of their lives and reaching their goals.



What are binaural beats? Binaural beats are an innovative concept that uses differences in the frequency of audio beats to manipulate brain waves and deliberately lower their frequency. When brain waves are vibrating at lower frequencies, your brain enters deep states of relaxation, similar to those achieved in meditation. When you are in a deeply relaxed, meditative state, your body begins to heal itself emotionally, physically, and mentally, and you are able to access your subconscious in ways you cannot do in a normal waking state. Your goals, hopes, and plans for self-development and improvement are all rooted in your subconscious, creative inner self. Once you have used binaural beats to open up a dialogue with that subconscious inner self, you are in a position to build and reinforce positive suggestions, and you can take the first step towards achieving your goals.



The development of binaural beats means much more than self-development and being able to reach desired goals. The Brainwave Research Centre has found that binaural beats enhance creativity, increase IQ and learning, and improve overall well-being. They are also helpful in treating a whole range of conditions that include



- Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD



- Depression



- Anxiety



- Chronic Pain



- Parkinson's diseases



- Addiction Treatment



- Weight Los



- Hair Los



- Skin Ailments



At the Brainwave Research Centre, many new treatment uses are being discovered every day. With binaural beats, you can truly change your life for the better!



About Brainwave Research Centre

The Brainwave Research Centre is a group of highly qualified professionals working in a development team that includes researchers, doctors, dentists, and psychology and hypnotherapy experts. The team is dedicated to researching and developing projects that will improve lives, both in Nepal and around the world.



BRC is now collaborating with other organizations to raise funds by soliciting financial support from donors so the organisation could implement its plans of helping the mentally disabled people of Nepal.



Media Contact:

Your Name: Dr Subodh Nepal

Company's name: Brainwave Research Centre

Email Address; brainwaverc@gmail.com

Company Location: Baneshwore, Vhimsengola, Bagmati, Kathmandu, Nepal

Website Address : http://brainwaverc.com