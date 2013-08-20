Brakes India Selects vimana by System Insights for Machine Monitoring

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- System Insights (SI) recently announced that Brakes India has selected vimana as their manufacturing software platform for improving shop floor production efficiency through effective machine monitoring.



Brakes India Limited is the leading manufacturer of automotive and non-automotive braking systems and ferrous castings in India. It is part of the TVS Group of companies.



Sriram Viji, Board Member and Executive Director at Brakes India said, "We look forward to working with System Insights in increasing the capacity of our high utilization machining lines. We believe that vimana's analytic capabilities can help us make the lines cheaper to run by increasing productivity and reducing our tooling and rejection costs.”



Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan, CTO and Founder of System Insights expressed his enthusiasm and noted, “We are excited to work with Brakes India in increasing their machine reliability, reducing their tooling and rejection costs. We are confident that vimana can find opportunities to increase capacity in their high-volume production lines."



At the Polambakkam facility of Brakes India, vimana will monitor and analyze data from mills, lathes, and some special purpose machinery made by the client. For these high volume lines, setup for specific capacity, vimana will assist in increasing capacity by determining opportunities for productivity improvements. Additionally, the solution will be able to increase process reliability by finding reasons for downtimes, machine breakdowns, and address other quality issues.



vimana software solution monitors and manages machine tool productivity



vimana is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution, based on the MTConnect data standard, with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies to deliver predictive manufacturing solutions for both machining-based discrete and process manufacturing industries.



vimana identifies periods of production losses using a sophisticated classification engine, and provides users with the information and insight needed to improve utilization. vimana includes real-time dashboards as well as historical reports and analysis; it integrates with a wide range of modern and legacy factory equipment using the MTConnect open standard for machine tool data interoperability.



About System Insights:

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400