Branchburg Kitchen Remodeling Expert Somerville Aluminum Celebrates Successful Showroom Opening

Branchburg, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Somerville Aluminum, a New Jersey-based full-service home improvement and remodeling company, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new 15,000-square-foot showroom in Branchburg. The ceremony was a success: over 100 business people, government officials, and community members took part in the event.



Among the people present at the ceremony was Kim Guadagno, New Jersey’s first Lieutenant Governor. Jim Leonard, the Mayor of Branchburg, also officially welcomed the business.



For the convenience of its customers, Somerville Aluminum’s brand new showroom is located off Route 22 in Branchburg. The spacious showroom is located on a six-acre plot of land. In addition to high-tech demos and comfortable meeting spaces, the showroom includes modern amenities such as ample office and warehouse space.



However, Somerville Aluminum built the new warehouse with its clients in mind. Its main purpose is to showcase Somerville Aluminum’s popular line of awnings, Westfield doors, windows, and decking materials and provide a place for customers to receive expert advice.



“Our new state of the art showroom offers homeowners a streamlined and convenient way to touch and feel the most popular and up-to-date home remodeling products and design trends,” stated an article on Somerville Aluminum’s website. “Featuring a broad selection of all our products including cabinetry and tile, bathroom and kitchen fixtures, the showroom and design center will help homeowners launch their remodeling projects with as much ease possible, reducing anxiety and showing the many options that are available with the careful guidance of our experienced sales consultants.”



For the past 63 years, Somerville Aluminum has helped its customers improve their homes. The family-owned business is led by third-generation President David Gropper and Executive Vice President and brother-in-law Gary Shiman.



Individuals interested in learning more about Somerville Aluminum and its Middlesex County NJ handyman services can visit the company’s website for more information.



About Somerville Aluminum

Since opening its doors in 1950, Somerville Aluminum has been Central New Jersey’s most dependable full service home improvement and remodeling company. The family-owned and operated business specializes in adding comfort, style, and value to people’s homes, and its expertise includes installing maintenance free windows, doors, vinyl siding, roofing, decks, awnings, sunrooms, complete kitchen and bath design and remodeling. With the help of Somerville Aluminum’s experienced team of professionals, customers can be Home Assured (TM) that they will make all the best decisions and receive the perfect solution for their homes and budgets. For more information, please visit http://www.somervillealuminum.com