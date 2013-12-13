Brand Inventors- the Fresh and Dedicated Shopfitters Pretoria Store

Pretoria, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- For shops, stores and showrooms, it is not only essential to have quality wares on the rack, but also look inviting enough for customers to walk into. When a shop is well done up, it will surely attract far more potential customers than a shabbily and hastily done up establishment. Brand Inventors is the freshly launched expert Shopfitters Pretoria store which offers full turn-key solution that includes elements such as the design, manufacturing and installation of various retail and commercial interior items.



Brand Inventors comprises a small but dedicated, expertly skilled and highly talented pool of designers, carpenters, upholsterers and prototype developers who work as per the exact requirements stated by the client. Some of the projects that the company’s team has worked on includes exhibition stands for motor companies, pricey luxury furniture for big brands and complete restaurant and retail interiors.



As far as deign and prototyping is concerned, Brand Inventors the new Shopfitters Pretoria store provides a wide range of CAD/3D design services. Besides basic design, the firm also provides services that will include services for adding the accents to the store such as carpentry, joinery, and upholstery. Brand Inventors promises to deliver top grade designs with a meticulous eye on details which will help clients showcase their business in the best possible manner and gain an edge over their competitors.



Right from the conception stage to the completion stage, the team members of expert designers at this new company will guide clients through the whole process. The group of in house designers at Brand Inventors helps clients visualize their future store’s look including fixtures and fittings in state of the art 3D renderings. The company deals with its clients in the most professional manner possible and makes the whole picture about the store design clear to them before manufacturing commences.



About Brand Inventors

Based in Pretoria, South Africa, Brand Inventors is a privately-owned, financially independent and newly established company which specializes in providing Shop fitting and Interior fit out services. The firm offers expert turnkey interior solutions and helps its clients with all aspects of retail shop fitting and retail store development objectives. Brand Inventors a complete range of services for the retail, leisure and commercial markets as per the requirement of the clients.



Media Contact:

Name: Brenton Watt

Email: brenton@brandinventors.co.za

Location: Waltloo, Pretoria

Website: http://retailshopfitters.co.za/