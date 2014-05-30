Brand Irish - A Rich and Varied Story of the Emerald Isle and Its People

Barcelona, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Ireland: unparalleled in verdant green beauty, country idylls, maritime splendor, captivating coastlines, quaint villages, towering castles and plunging cliffs. The Irish: fiercely rich in culture, varied in gifts and beaming with greatness. It would take a whole spectrum of words and images to really tell the story of Ireland and its people. Padi Productions is a film and television production company based in Spain, who will take on that challenge. See http://www.padiproductions.com/.



This top-quality company has many production projects under their belt and a team of experts in various fields deemed critical for superior film-making. They are undertaking the documentary project that will further brand Irish ideals and establish and embed its multifaceted truths in the hearts of viewers. “Brand Irish” will provide global enjoyment, and will offer insights, lesser-known truths and elements which makes the Irish brand so grand and so great.



Being Irish has already become a brand, as is evidenced by the fact that St. Patrick's Day is a holiday that enjoys world-wide celebration. The Claddagh Ring, which is a popular symbol of love, friendship and loyalty – is a traditional Irish ring that is worn by Irish and non-Irish alike. Like the paper clip, Ireland is small but has a massive impact. The film will serve to drive that point home with viewing audiences.



Producers, engineers, photographers and other top-tier professionals have been secured to handle this project. Their profiles and experience credits are provided in the campaign details. The heritage-rich film will be slated for release on St. Patrick's Day in 2015.



Featuring blocks of filming at locations such as Ireland, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and other world venues; this project will include some archival footage and is expected to undergo a round of editing and perfecting that will last a few months. It's launch is slated for a special release that ties in to a time-honored Irish holiday.



The success of this campaign will help bring the film to production and distribution.



Crowdfunding



In support of its Crowdfunding campaign, Padi Productions is committed to:



-Producing the 60 minute High Definition movie

-Making the film available in English and Irish

-Incorporation of archive footage- historical, performances, news, film

-Providing all promised perks to reward supporters of the campaign. This includes screen credit at every pledge level.



Crowdsourcing

The Indiegogo campaign’s initial goal of €50,000 is currently active and runs through June 22, 2014 at 11:59 Pacific Time. Full details about the Indiegogo campaign, including sponsorship and involvement levels can be found at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/brand-irish



Media Contact:

Sara Gibbings

+34.935285555

padi@padiproductions.com