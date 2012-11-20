Brand New 2013 Jaguar Models to Arrive at Jaguar Willow Grove Dealership

Willow Grove, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Jaguar Willow Grove, the Delaware Valley Jaguar dealership, announces the new 2013 models arriving in their showroom in Wayne, PA. Beautiful cars might be what first comes to mind when people think of Jaguar. This year, every new Jaguar model brings a compelling mix of technology, performance, and luxury.



This year is more exciting than ever because Jaguar will launch new powertrains and also All Wheel Drive. The standard Jaguar XJ engine delivers 340 horsepower with the best in class fuel economy rating. Additionally, 8 speed transmissions are now standard across the entire vehicle line up. The British Meridian Audio is now standard audio system on all 2013 XJ's.



Jaguar has always built the most beautiful luxury sedans, but now they will have the most functional sedans with all-wheel drive and v-6 engines that produce best in class output.



Customers of the Jaguar service in Montgomery County should check out the XF sedan which currently is being offered for a monthly lease price of just $599.



The XK convertible continues to be the most beautiful convertible on the road today. Designed by Ian Callum who previously had designed the Aston Martin. The dealership believes that this convertible is truly the most stunning on the road today.



