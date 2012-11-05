Brand New 3D Puzzle 8th Floor: Secret of Castle Is Now Available for Half Price

Seoul, South Korea -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Pictosoft, a Korean mobile game developing and publishing company, has just released a new game called 8th Floor: Secret of Castle. The brand new 3D puzzle game is currently available at half price at both the Apple App store and Google play. The game, which was originally $1.99, is now just $0.99.



The challenging and breathtakingly beautiful 3D physics game challenges players’ creativity as they attempt to assemble their gears in different 3D spaces on the eighth floor. The game, which was just released at the end of October, is being described as a completely new puzzle that has never been seen before.



In the game, dynamic red gears spin continuously. The player’s goal is to transfer power to a pivot that features flying flags by linking the various gears in the correct way. Figuring out how to do this will challenge the player’s intelligence, planning and patience as he or she has to consider all of the elements of the gears such as size, map structure, and the way they are arranged.



8th Floor: Secret of Castle has 100 fanciful levels, which go from the basement up to the eighth floor. The castle has a fairy tale feel to it with a dark and dusty atmosphere. Each level is designed to engage and entertain players, who can select from normal, time-attack and beat-box modes.



The game also includes more than 100 kinds of attractive gears. Some are normal gears in various sizes, with saw tooth structures, while others have missing teeth. The second level gears have different shapes and numbers of teeth. The different varieties of gears is meant to further challenge game players who are working towards figuring out the solution to the puzzle.



Other brain teasing elements of the 8th Floor: Secret of Castle game involve spinning traffic lights that are determined by three colors and arrow pillars that have fixed directions. As players go through the game, their strategic use of various items will help them to get high scores. An easy card may be used for a simpler level of difficulty, and a quick card is used for withdrawing any gears that are mistakenly located.



Even though the game has just been out for a short period of time, it is already getting rave reviews from players who are posting to the company’s fan page on Facebook.



About Pictosoft

Pictosoft is a Korean mobile game developing and publishing company. Pictosoft was founded in 2003 for providing creative and valuable mobile games. The company always tries its best to develop enjoyable and satisfactory game to customers with different creativity and the best techniques of game developing. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/pictosoft.global