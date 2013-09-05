Brand NEW and Revamped Magento to PrestaShop Migration Options from Cart2Cart: Multi-Store and SEO Transfer

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Cart2Cart an automated shopping cart migration presents a collection of a brand new and revamped features for effortless online store migration from Magento to PrestaShop shopping cart.



Re-platforming an online business is a complex and resource-consuming issue. It involves numerous concerns that online merchant have to take care about. Here at Cart2Cart having 4 years of experience in webshop migration and over 11 000 of successful switches we know how to make it as simple and painless as it possible. For this reason we developed a set of new data transfer opportunities that will headshot any possible issues and make store re-platforming a Mediterranean sea cruise.



PrestaShop Multi-Store Migration



Both Magento and PrestaShop are high class solutions with outstanding set of default features and both of them provide opportunity to run several stores via single admin area.



Multi-Store Management allows significantly improve time vaste on everyday routine processes starting from configuring single inventory up to setting up a unique design for each sub-store. Multi-shop also enrich online business with better targeting and opportunity to start up in other segment of industry or even go abroad.



Since PrestaShop is considerably easier to run and to configure multi-store feature than Magento a lot of merchants decide to switch their platforms. To meet a growing demand and make merchant’s life easier we came up with the idea of automated multi-shop migration. As a result Cart2Cart Team is proud to present unique opportunity to migrate Magento to PrestaShop Multi-Store. Some of the core benefits include:



Flexibility - migrate multiple or single Magento stores to the corresponding number of PrestaShop sub-shops - no quantity restrictions.

Simplicity - point and click procedure allows map stores in the most suitable way without applying any tech skills and in only a few minutes.

Accuracy - all the corresponding data will be moved within sub-stores avoid any loss or duplication.



All Major and Minor Versions Are Supported



Major shopping cart releases may differ in functionality, database structure or even source code while minor releases often present bug fixes, improvements and updates. Cart2Cart supports all of them. Online merchants can easily move data from any Magento version to any latest PrestaShop’s version. All the new releases are being constantly added.



PrestaShop SEO Migration

Loosing search engines rankings is one of the major store owners’ concerns during re-platforming process. From now on it is no longer a reason to worry with automated Magento to PrestaShop SEO migration.



How it works? All the products and products categories URLs are saved and transferred from source shop to the target one. To activate the option simply check the box during Migration Wizard and enjoy the new PrestaShop site ranking in Google as well as the old Magento or even better.



Preserve Product’s and Order’s IDs



Another common issue is the difference in the way how shopping carts organize and save their database. In order to avoid changes in IDs and relations between them Cart2Cart developed an option that helps to keep IDs after migration to PrestaShop the same as they were at Magento.



In the end it worth to mention that Cart2Cart Team presented even more options for migration, including: cart installation, image migration from products description, stripping HTML tags from product and category name, etc. Moving from Magento to PrestaShop is now easier, faster and more convenient than ever before.



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart is an automated shopping cart migration service that aims to make the process of shifting e-Commerce platforms 100% effective and painless. Available for migration data includes products, customers and orders records.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

support@shopping-cart-migratoin.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com