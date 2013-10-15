Brand New Canon PIXMA All-in-One Printers - Now Available for Sale

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Canon is undoubtedly considered to be one of the best gadget brands in the market these days and it has been managing its top ranked position since many years now. Just recently, the high-end brand has launched five premium quality printers with cloud ability for the utmost convenience of Canon lovers all over the world. The all-in-one series is different and unique in its own way and has piqued the attention of millions of people in a short period of time. The PIXMA series has a total of five printers, all of which have various specifications as well as price range. The evidently expensive cloud printers from the PIXMA collection include PIXMA MG7170, MG6470 and MG5570 whereas the mid-range one is inclusive of PIXMA MG357.



When it comes to the important matter of price, affordability must always be considered in the first place and the PIXMA MG2000 series is just right for all those individuals who wish to buy the new Canon printers with cloud ability in reasonable prices. Not only are these printers exceptionally productive but they are also of high quality, which gives all the more reason to people for purchasing them at the earliest convenience. Individuals who want to know more about these cloud featured printers must be aware of the fact that they are quite perfect for houses and/or small offices. The bright and high resolution colors along with data mobility are one of the biggest benefits of the new PIXMA series.



One of the most prominent advantages of the all-in-one printers is the fact that they are equipped with Wi-Fi and cloud capability which enables people to have their desired images printed directly from online devices or any other online source; depending on their preference. The latest MG series by Canon has so far managed to turn many heads because of the wide range of unique benefits it has to offer in both the short and the long run. The ability to print virtually from anywhere in the world at any time of the day is something which makes these products rather handy and excessively convenient for a huge amount of people in today’s world. The tremendous all-in-one printers by Canon are available in three colors which consist of black, white and red. Most of these printers will be available in October but except for PIXMA MG5570, which is expected in mid-November, 2013. The recommended retail prices of all the printers in the Canon MG series begin from $79 and rise up till $299.



For more information, please visit http://pricewatch.vr-zone.com/19762/canon-unleashes-bevy-wireless-touting-pixma-one-printers/



Media Contact:

Michael Lum

michael@vrmedia.com.sg

SG, Singapore