Brand New Champion Portable Toilets Unveiled at Toledo

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- There is a variety of new products in the market which will be an amazing experience to look at their functional use. One such example of the modern inventions is the portable toilets. These are designed to provide a temporary sanitary arrangement for a variety of outdoor events. Most of the event organizers revealed that the key to a successful event is good quality portable toilets rental. Providing a good and hygienic sanitary arrangement will keep the guest comfortable throughout the event.



The Toledo portable toilets rental has a wide range of mobile sanitation to offer for any type of outdoor events. Their sanitary units come with all the features that are found in standard restroom, while some of the toilets units are equipped with additional features. They are self contained and have all the amenities that a user will possibly want. They offer potties of various shapes, sizes and designs and are considered to be ideal for the variety of occasions that is held in and around the city. While still offering a huge collection of mobile toilet units, they have yet again launched a new range of luxury portable toilets for special outdoor events.



The new luxury mobile restroom has all the features of an upscale hotel restroom such as fresh water sinks and flushable toilets which is both operated separately with foot powered pumps for optimal sanitary experience. These toilet units come with an amazing exteriors as well as interiors and it not only allows its users to enjoy it but also add to the décor of any event theme. It has extra amenities such as toilet seat cover, air freshener, hand towel, paper tissues and liquid hand wash. Providing the users with all these amenities ensures in providing a hygienic sanitation for each user.



When it comes to maintenance and cleaning, the Toledo portable toilets agency offers a team of uniformed professionals. They service the toilet units with hospital grade disinfectants to ensure that they are in a clean working condition. To get other information about Toledo portable toilets kindly head to http://www.portabletoiletstoledooh.com



About Toledo Portable Toilets

Toledo portable toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Toledo. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Toledo, OH

Email: info@portabletoiletstoledooh.com

http://www.portabletoiletstoledooh.com