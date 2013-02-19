Brand New Educational Home Business - YourVidaViral Is About to Launch Worldwide

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Brand new home business opportunity "YourVidaViral" has announced it will commence pre-launch in the coming weeks. Described as a "Network Marketers Dream Business", top leaders in MLM are rushing to take ground floor positions in the 3x7 forced matrix.



YourVidaViral appeals to business builders and online marketers because it is inexpensive to get started and very passive compared to the average home business. “Not one person has said no to this business.”, stated David Mitchell, senior team leader with YourVidaViral. "I am a very successful marketer and I know a good business when I see one, but this actually gives me that feeling in my stomach...This is going to be huge."



The products are designed for children to help them and their parents develop healthy learning habits. YourVidaViral costs a low $9.95 per month and includes the following 3 products every month:



1. A new child's online 30 page magazine, with games, articles and puzzles that you can read on a computer, mobile application or print out.

2. A new child's eBook with an optional audio track, which will be compatible with iPads, iPhones, Androids.

3. And a new interactive educational online game each and every month.



“I am excited to be part of YourVidaViral because the company is very customer focused and offers superior products, which are the two biggest qualities I look for in a new business.” stated George Robinson, a YourVidaViral team leader and experienced network marketer. “I have 3 young children and can't wait to use the educational products, the income is a bonus. It's a win-win opportunity!"



The 3x7 forced matrix compensation plan has zero qualifications and pays out over $2,500 per month when filled, and on top of that, YourVidaViral also pays matching bonuses on all the earnings of the people you personally sponsor.



For those who do not wish to recruit, they can take advantage of the spillover effect that will occur in very active teams.



YourVidaViral is the only known company with an opportunity like this; combining a very fast growing industry with a generous compensation plan for business builders. The company already has a strong Australian leg and expect members to multiply worldwide in the coming weeks.



The ebook industry is exploding; 21% of all adults in UK, Canada, USA and Australia have downloaded an eBook in 2012 which is 5 times more than in 2011. The eBook market has taken approximately 10% of the book market and is estimated to reach 25% in 2014 with the most purchase ebook being the children's genre.



For additional information on the YourVidaViral pre-launch, visit http://www.yourvidaglobal.biz to view the company overview videos.