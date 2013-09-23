Brand New Executive Condominium Waterwoods EC Is Located at Punggol Field Walk, Singapore

Toa Payoh, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Waterwoods EC is a brand new Executive Condominium located at Punggol Field Walk, Singapore. Located near to Coral Edge LRT station, public transport is convenient and easy. Waterwoods EC is developed by Sing Holdings and UE E&C Limited, which offers 373 premium units on a sprawling 154,000sqft of land with full condominium facilities.



The development is easily accessible, as it is near to Tampines Expressway (TPE), and Seletar Expressway (SLE). Punggol Town will be developed into a bustling waterfront town with shopping malls, with recreation activities such as prawning, cycling, skating, and golfing. As such, residents will enjoy not only convenience in dining and retail, but also get close to nature with healthy recreational activities.



Waterwoods offers a wide selection of unit types and sizes. From 2 bedroom units, to 5 bedtoom units, there is a layout that is ideal for every family size and need. Selected units offer awesome views of the lap pool, or the nearby Sungei Serangoon River. Waterwoods is also the first EC in Singapore to offer units with private units, and maisonette units, which are 2 storey duplex units.



Waterwoods EC Eligibility



As Waterwoods EC is an executive condominium, it comes under the purview of the Housing and Development Board (HDB) rules. Purchasers of ECs are required to fulfill the eligibility rules, as such forming a valid family nucleus and not owning private property.



The full eligibility criteria can be viewed at HDB’s official website.



Waterwoods EC Floorplan



Waterwoods EC offers regular layouts for its units, with big bedrooms and no wastage of space on odd corner angles. The unit types range from 807sqft 2 bedroom units, to 1,722sqft 5 bedroom units.



For full Waterwoods EC Floorplans, they are available for viewing and download at http://water-woods-ec.org/floorplan.



Waterwoods EC Price



The prices of Waterwoods EC is very attractive. The estimated per-square-feet (psf) price is $750psf - $850psf. The cheapest units, a 807sqft 2 bedroom unit, is expected to sell at only SGD$600,000.



Waterwoods EC Contact



Collection of e-application is from 27 September 2013 to 6 October 2013. The price will be released on 26 October. Do register your interest in Waterwoods EC, do visit http://water-woods-ec.org/ to do an e-application with us!



Name: Luke Lee

Website: http://water-woods-ec.org/

Contact Info: +65 8666 6341

Address: 480 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, HDB Hub, #10-01, Singapore 310480