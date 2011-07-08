Brand New Fitness Website Offers Expert Product Reviews, Exclusive Bonuses- Experts Predicting Website to Become a Central Hub to the Fitness Movement

Alberta, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2011 -- FitnessBonuses.com recently launched to bring visitors insightful reviews of popular fitness equipment, programs and products. In addition, the new site offers visitors exclusive bonus offers for purchasing the reviewed fitness programs, products or services directly through the site.



Updated daily, FitnessBonuses.com is the perfect resource for people interested in learning about the latest fitness products on the market. Site owner and fitness expert Shawn Horwood said he thoroughly enjoys offering site visitors the information they need to decide if a fitness program or product is right for them.



“At FitnessBonuses.com, I examine fitness products, figure out what's missing or what's lacking, or just find a way to make it even better, and then I provide that missing piece,” said Horwood.



The user-friendly site provides a listing of the name of the fitness product or program, the manufacturer suggested retail price or MSRP, the type of product or program, and information about the product or program guarantee. It also answers five burning questions everyone needs to know about these products or programs, including: “What does the product or service promise; Does it deliver the results promised; How easy is it to follow; How long will it take to see results; and What is the good, the bad and the ugly?” Most importantly, all of this information is completely free to site visitors.



In addition to providing honest, knowledgeable reviews for fitness products and programs, FitnessBonuses.com offers visitors exclusive bonuses only available by ordering directly from the links on the site. Examples of these bonus offers include: accelerated results guides, mobility and flexibility routines, and muscle recovery techniques. All of this bonus information is researched and written by Horwood to assure customers are getting a well-rounded and healthy workout.



Additionally, if there is a fitness program or product a visitor is interested in learning more about, FitnessBonuses.com will research it and include a speedy review.



Horwood also recognizes that different people have different fitness needs and requests. Taking this into account, Horwood can put together special bonus offers specifically to suit people at all athletic levels.



Because the site is updated daily, visitors should check back frequently to see what new fitness product or program reviews and bonus offers have been added.



For more information or to see reviews on the latest fitness products and fitness programs, visit: http://www.fitnessbonuses.com.