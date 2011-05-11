Brand New Inbound Marketing Website Crushes the Online Marketing Niche for Local Businesses

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2011 -- In response to the growing demand for businesses to be found online, Inbound & Interactive is announcing the release of their system which users are calling “the next step in the evolution of internet marketing.”



Inbound marketing, which is a term that refers to having customers seek out a company (rather than the other way around), has been gaining popularity over the last year for its efficacy with online advertising.



Rather than seeking out clients with such things as cold calling, email blasts, and banner advertising, the inbound marketing company strategically places their product or service in front of their target audience as if the audience themselves sought them out.



From a psychological standpoint this form of marketing makes the visitor much more likely to buy a product or service; when a consumer unconsciously believes they sought out a company (rather than being marketed to) their chances for buying rises significantly.



Dr. Sinclair, who is an expert in consumer Psychology, comments; “People tend to value what they have to work for. If a customer feels like he/she had to put forth some effort to find a website then they will be far more likely to purchase from that website than if they were advertised to. The strength of inbound marketing lies in the psychology of ‘search and find,’ which has been scientifically proven to generate higher conversion rates than any other form of advertising.”



A recent study showed that 89% of people use search engines to look for local businesses. Television, newspapers, and the yellow pages are advertising mediums of the past; today, the only way for a small business to succeed is with a hard-hitting local inbound marketing campaign. According to the website’s creators, these statistics prove that inbound marketing through the internet is absolutely essential if local businesses in Atlanta hope to remain competitive.



Perhaps this is the reason Inbound & Interactive has received such rave reviews for their Atlanta inbound marketing services. By employing members that keep up with all the latest trends and technologies (including certification programs from such notable websites as Google and Yahoo), they have already helped dozens of small businesses extend their marketing efforts and build up their brands.