Brand New Magazine by Promag Industries Offered at Tactical Vantage

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- For some people guns are a necessity, for others they are controversial, but for enthusiasts they are a passion. Millions of Americans are passionate and proud of their gun collections and go far beyond simply buying a generic rifle in a gun store for use on the range. Manufacturers have sprung up to create a whole industry out of customizable gun parts, and Tactical Vantage is an increasingly popular website that brings the best of those collections together so people can find amazing accessories for a huge variety of different guns together in one place.



The new magazine is a 15 Round Smith & Wesson M&P 40 magazine. Constructed from heat-treated blued-steel, with a follower, lock-plate, and base-plate molded from a proprietary DuPont® Zytel™ based black polymer; and using a spring wound from Chrome-silicon wire and heat-treated for strength and reliability. The M&P 9mm magazine is now available but is selling out fast as enthusiasts rush to buy the affordable item.



The piece is one of many such customizable parts sold on the site, including stocks, extended magazines, drum magazines, sights, scopes and even shotgun accessories including shell holders and hand grips. Everything on site is displayed with high quality imagery and detailed product description, with fast shipping and secure payment options.



A spokesperson for Tactical Vantage explained, “Promag Industries’ reputation precedes them, and this new release was highly anticipated. Tactical Vantage was the first to offer the new magazine, with affordable shipping and quick delivery. We’ve already distributed those that were pre-ordered by enthusiasts in the know, but now they’re available for general sale we expect the numbers to shoot up quickly as people get wind that there’s a new Promag release. The clip offers some of the latest technological advances in magazine construction that promise to make it the most reliable and hard-wearing unit yet sold, and a sure favorite among those who pride themselves on premiere weapon upgrades.”



About Tactical Vantage

Tactical Vantage is a small and growing online firearms parts and accessories retailer that offers helpful and time saving customer service. Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, their goal is to offer an easy to search, buy, and checkout process on our website with super fast shipping, and helpful customer service. For more information, please visit: http://www.tacticalvantage.com/en/