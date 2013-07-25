Brand New Magento Theme Resets High Benchmark for How Good a Magento Template Should Look

Sofia, Bulgaria -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- According to Shopshark CEO, Giovanni Tognoloni, visiting this site on one of his new Magento themes is going to be an enlightening experience for anyone in need of a highly responsive theme to help him or her to set up their own online business with a flying start. Extremely informative as Avanti is, it attracts the eye with thorough detailed information on anything the customer might possibly want to read about or investigate, plus reveals amazing previews of all the options the theme itself entails.



Created on the 27th April 2013, the Avanti Magento templates series shows what the theme has to offer to any potential customer. Swift installation process, easy access and plain admin panel, a highly customizable design are just a few of this elegant theme’s features.



Of course, the last updated version is offered (the older ones being available as well), as well as compatibility modes, documentation details and the general layout. The product boasts with high buyer rating and the comments section on the site shows quite active participation on the part of interested clients who have already purchased the Magento theme.



Browsing through the site, one can see evidence of excellent customer support and prompt response to customer requests, which might account for the swift advancement of the product which has registered almost 100 purchases in less than a month and has obvious vivid interest shown on the side of happy buyers. Also, anyone is welcome to view ShopShark’s portfolio and easily order any of their products.



Naturally, this site gives full details for all possible futures for customers who might purchase the theme, like price, its design and special features, and what the package itself includes and all of its parameters, with strong accent and accompanying details on the product’s customizable nature – any required changes the client might desire are just a couple of clicks away, as the user-friendly interface promises.



ShopShark’s customers are offered the choice of Regular License ($80) and Extended License ($4000) as well. They are assisted in their choice even further by a direct link to http://themeforest.net/licenses which has a very comprehensive Licenses Overview. Clients are welcomed to check out the License Agreements as well.



Conveniently, the bottom of the site offers a Key Features overview, providing a full list in summary of all things mentioned. In addition, there is also a Changelog showing the different versions and changes (and improvement) that the product has gone through.



About Us



For any further information, comments or suggestions, please visit: http://trafficplanet.com/topic/6299-magento-themes/



For Media Contact

John Masters

K Media Tech

9/45A Pirinski Prohod

Borovo 1680

Sofia Bulgaria

Ph: 00359-877-663-991

http://trafficplanet.com/topic/6299-magento-themes/