Brand New Modern Eye Catching Fresh Look That Will Appeal to All

Panama, Panama -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- We offer. 3 forms of interactions, Public Hub, My Hub, Profile & Wall Download Store, Classified Ads, Forums, Groups, Clubs, Blogs, Events, Polls, Photos, Videos, Music and an area to add website urls. We want to support new companies.



Who are we??

We are a website which wants to change the thoughts and expectations of members currently on other social networks.



Why make another social network??

We think what's currently available does not respect its own audience.



We wish to bring out a whole load of loyalty systems and funding grant systems for start up companies/entrepreneurs



We are what most people wish a social network could be.

Our download store is bold to say the least we wish to offer a store for photographers/artists, musicians, software developers to use which has no commission taken on sales.



We charge a very small yearly $19.99 for trader account to allow the ability to sell items.



Currently we are offering 91 day free trader trials.



We do not value high profits for the few shareholders. We value helping out new companies to start so in turn they can help by employing more staff.



If you're struggling to afford our trader account which is $19.99 please join up for standard free account or the 91 day trader trial and befriend then contact the admin account and chat about why you cannot afford the trader account.



We will more than likely try to help you out in every way we can and offer you a 365 day free trader account if we find your reason valid.



For further information, Please contact us at email@itzmylife.net or visit http://itzmylife.net



About itzmylife.net

itzmylife.net is an up-to-date modern eye catching fresh look that will appeal to all. Many useful features and options that are easy to find via a simple consistent menu system. Many features that are not available on many other social networking sites. Great privacy settings adjustable for all areas. ITS FREE!