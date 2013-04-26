Brand New Multi-Platform Marketplace Caters to Customer's Needs

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- A fashion marketplace with diverse offerings for fashion makers and lovers is headed for a launch in about five months from now. The Impress Store, currently seeking funds towards starting operations, plans to help fashion sellers reach the market with ease and better than ever before. Consumers are at the forefront of the company’s approach with plans to feature the best minds in consumer fashion industry in the marketplace.



The multiple platforms offered by the London based company will be globally available, and will use the web, social networks, digital catalogues, mobile, and magazines to push fashion industry information, products, and services.



There is an effort to ensure customers are always able to get the right products and their desired products too. The China-based production arm of The Impress Store will make items requested by shoppers if these are not available in the marketplace. This innovation by The Impress Store is possibly a first of its kind in the consumer fashion industry providing a fashion-on-request option along regular fashion delivery platforms.



All these will be a reality and people will be able to have The Impress Store experience with the drive for £250,000 funding. Rachel Aurelien and Deborah Danso CEOs of The Impress Store are not doing it alone. The Impress Store will feature makeup artists, hair stylists, fashion designers, fashion experts, runway models, and customers. Fashion producers, retailers, and lovers who wants to be part of The Impress Store project can check the Impress Store Project on Indiegogo and pick up one of the many benefits attached with their contribution.



http://www.impressproject.com/