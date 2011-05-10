Brand New Online Catalogue Shopping Website Receives Rave Reviews During its Initial Release

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2011 -- In response to the growing demand for convenient online shopping alternatives, ukshoppingcatalogues.net is announcing the release of their new website which offers consumers online catalogues for shopping from the comfort of their own home.



According to a recent report, over 89% of consumers have turned to the internet for their shopping needs. The speed and convenience of online shopping eliminates the hassle of driving to shops, sifting through limited merchandise, and paying premium prices.



Perhaps this is the reason the internet has seen such growth over the past 15 years. Today, as consumers become more comfortable with buying online, e commerce has turned into the fastest growing industry in the world.



But despite its perceived convenience, the internet is not always perfect. Due to its sheer size good deals are often scattered and difficult to find. With competing websites all offering their own limited selections of products and services, consumers waste precious time trying to find the real gems of online shopping.



The owners of ukshoppingcatalogues.net took this problem as motivation to launch their new website which collects all the best UK catalogues on the internet and list them out for convenient selection.



For Marcy Grooves, who uses the website anytime she wants to find great products at low prices, aimlessly searching the internet for places to shop is a thing of the past: “I used to go to the darkest corners of the internet just to find the things I was looking for. But every time I shopped the good finds were few and far between. When I came across UKShoppingCatalogues.Net it gave me access to a wealth of resources, now shopping is a joy because all the things I love are gathered in one place. This website is the only place I go for my online shopping.”



This sentiment seems to be shared by the majority of the online community. Having experienced exponential growth in its first few months after its release, the website is being hailed as one of the best places to find high quality catalogue shopping alternatives in the UK.



For those who want the convenience of the internet without the hassle of endless searching, UK Shopping Catalogues is the perfect alternative. To learn more about their collection of online catalogues, go to: http://ukshoppingcatalogues.net/