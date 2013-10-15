Brand New Online Life Insurance Quotes System Returns Quotations of Major Insurance Companies

Ruby, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- A useful tool that generates quotes of some of the largest life insurance companies was recently launched in the virtual world. At http://insurance-resource.ca/free-online-life-insurance-quotes, users will be able to find this informative online quotation system that does term life, whole life, universal life and term to 100 quotes. The online life insurance quote system also lets users indicate if they have above average health, for discounted rates.



The quotations that this system generates, shows the major life insurance companies doing business in Canada. This innovative system allows users to instantly compare their current rate against what they could be paying, thus saving their time, money and efforts. Moreover, this is a free quotation system.



When a user enters his or her details for the generation of quotes, they will be presented with a detailed spreadsheet of the various top rated insurance companies.The user can click on the ‘Request Application’ tab of the company or product which they find to be the most suitable.



About Myles Rempel

Myles Rempel is the president of the Disability Insurance Group and manager of the Ten Star Financial branch in Calgary which he owns with his partner, Harold Riley. His areas of expertise include building investment portfolios, and estate preservation for individuals, families and corporations.



Media Contact:-

Name: Myles Rempel – Branch Manager

Phone: 403.228.7966

Email: myles@insurance-resource.ca

Website: http://insurance-resource.ca