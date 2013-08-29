Brand New Renal Disease Diet That's Helped People Avoid Kidney Failure

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- If you are suffering from CKD (chronic kidney disease) you will be glad to learn about the new program developed by Robert Galarowicz. Robert is a naturopath and nutritionist and has undergone treatment for renal failure since the age of twenty-two. Since his diagnosis several years ago, he has taken several medications, continued dialysis, and even a transplant to survive. The pain and suffering associated with all these are known to him, which was the primary reason he dedicated his time in training and researching on various remedies that would help people diagnosed with CKD. His efforts have now fructified in his PDF eBook that provides renal disease diet, herbal remedies, and other natural methods that can reduce the pain and suffering associated with the traditional treatment techniques.



The book provides secrets that are unknown about food products that are very dangerous and can lead to damaging outcomes for patients. In addition, you will learn about the five important nutrients that can protect your kidneys from getting further damaged. Moreover, once you avail this product, you can continue to enjoy further updates as Robert is still working on finding other methods that will benefit the people suffering from chronic kidney disease. The PDF book also provides information on some over-the-counter medicines that must not be used by people with this condition but are unaware due to the unscrupulous practices of medical experts and pharmacists. Natural methods that have been widely used in different countries across the world but were unknown to the American doctors are part of this excellent program, which offers significant benefits to the patients.



Most of the medical practitioners never procured the knowledge on the nutrients, vitamins, foods, natural remedies, and herbs that can reduce the kidney damage. The All Natural Kidney Health and Kidney Function Restoration Program provide excellent tips on following renal diet that is very beneficial. The program a unique diet plan that is helpful in reducing the stress on your kidney allowing it to heal properly. Moreover, you will learn about natural treatments that are commonly used in various countries but not known to the Western world. As an example, milk thistle comprises antioxidants that reduce the complications caused due to diabetic stress on the kidneys. The book also recommends patients with reduced renal functioning to avoid foods, such as red meat, high caloric soda beverages, junk foods, and alcohol to relieve the stress on their kidneys. In addition, you will learn about several supplements, diet plans, and lifestyle modifications that can help improve the functioning of your kidneys.



The book also provides information on powerful antioxidant foods like blueberries that is beneficial in reversing the kidney damage. Moreover, the program provides information on the four most essential oils and three herbal teas that are widely used in different parts of the world to reduce the renal failure. Many people may find it difficult to adopt this plan as they may not be able to avail the items listed in the book easily. However, the author of this renal diet program provides information on several online resources where you can find the products at inexpensive prices.



About The natural renal disease diet

The natural renal disease diet outlines the benefits of some vitamins, nutrients, herbs, and other natural products to reverse the negative effects of CKD. The book provides vital information on foods that must be used and where to find these for overcoming the stress on your kidneys.



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