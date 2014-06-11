Brand New Sanitary Units Launched at Santa Ana Portable Toilets

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Research has shown that having a clean and hygienic surrounding in an event lifts up the mood of the guests instantly thus prolonging their stay. all the variety of outdoor events such as weddings, sports events, backyard gatherings, concerts, festivals or birthday parties etc, are organized with one thing in mind by the event organizers- to impress the guests and to keep them entertained. The solution to a successful event is not determined by the amount of money that has been spent but on how the guest takes pleasure in the event.



Providing a clean environment at an outdoor occasion may seem effortless task but in fact, it is not so easy. The outdoor event will certainly begin with a clean environment but with so many attendees bustling around, the surroundings will not remain clean for long. When outdoors people tend to behave with a lose behavior. When there is no sanitary facilities, people may start littering around and make the place dirty. Thus, keeping the outdoor environment clean throughout the events will largely depend on the accessibility of sanitary arrangement.



Providing the guests with a clean and hygienic sanitary unit in the venue will ensure in keeping the surroundings clean. Many of the event organizers hire from the Santa Ana portable toilets agency for the various social events held around the city. They have a wide range of portable toilets that are suitable for any type of events. The sanitary units offered by them always come in pristine condition and guarantees a hygienic sanitation throughout the event. With their existing collection of porta potties, they have yet again launched a new range of luxury portable toilets.



The luxury portable toilets for special occasions has all the features that are found in an upscale hotel restrooms such as fresh water sinks and flushing toilets that are both powered with foot pedals for an ultimate sanitary experience. Additional amenities that come standard with the Santa Ana portable toilets are hand wash, toilet seat cover, paper towels, vanity mirror and hand towel. Providing the attendees with all these amenities ensures in keeping them comfortable the entire event and will prevents them from littering the place. To obtain additional information about Santa Ana portable toilets kindly visit http://www.portabletoiletssantaanaca.com



About Santa Ana portable toilets

Santa Ana portable toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Santa Ana. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Santa Ana, CA

Email: info@portabletoiletssantaanaca.com

http://www.portabletoiletssantaanaca.com