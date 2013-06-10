Brand New Tracking Features in the Latest mSpy Release

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- MTECHNOLOGY LTD announced today that it has recently released an updated version of its cell phone tracking software mSpy.



mSpy team has finally rolled out an improved and optimized version of its cell phone tracking software.



The new version brings several general improvements (for all platforms) and a number of additional features for Android devices (soon available for iOS devices too). All mSpy users who download the latest version of the app will be able to benefit from new features and improvements without any additional cost.



Let's break down the major changes in the new mSpy release:



- Facebook messanger tracking – the feature that lets users intercept messages exchanged via Facebook messenger.

- Viber tracking – a new capability that enables users to monitor calls and messages sent/received via the Viber messenger.



- Skype and WhatsApp tracking – they finally work on Android!

- The current release also includes the Gmail monitoring feature for Android.

- What’s more, mSpy has been updated so that less battery life is consumed by the app.



The sections “Contacts”, “Locations”, and “Call Recordings” have been significantly improved.



*Attention! Such mSpy features as Skype, WhatsApp, Viber, and Facebook messenger tracking won’t work on Android devices unless you root them.



Another breaking news is that despite adding all these fantastic features the price of our app remains unchanged. You can hardly find a cell phone spy with so many powerful tracking features! With mSpy, you’ll be able to catch literally any activity happening on the target phone.



About MTECHNOLOGY LTD

MTECHNOLOGY LTD is a leading global provider of mobile monitoring software. The company is growing fast and has thousands of customers in over 150 countries, ranging from individuals to large companies. For more details, visit www.mspy.com



Media Contact



Franklin White

adminblogger@remotespykeylogger.com

London, UK

http://www.remotespykeylogger.com