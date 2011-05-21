Brand New Website Gives Users a 48 Hour Jumpstart on BZ.CM Registrations, Successful Internet Marketers Eagerly Await its June 2nd Release

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2011 -- In response to the growing demand for highly effective and unsaturated domain names, bz.cm is announcing the launch of their new domain registration of “bz.cm” on June 2nd, 2011.



As the internet further establishes itself as a central facet to commerce, more and more businesses are fighting for the ever-decreasing stock of available domain names. The .com era is all but over, and even secondary domains like “.net,” and “.org” are nearing over-saturation with over 11 million registrations in 2010 alone; a number that is expected to increase on an exponential scale over the next ten years.



Needless to say, highly profitable single word domain names are in demand, and savvy internet marketers will do just about anything to get their hands on domains that are already making millions for those who got in early during the first .com boom.



This is the basis behind the release of bz.cm. By offering their clients a 48 hour head start, their members can grab highly profitable URLs before they are scooped up by the inevitable flood that is expected to happen 2 days later.



Set to release on June 2nd, experts are predicting the bz.cm rush to surpass half a million purchases in the first day alone. Names like searchengine.bz.cm, plasmatv.bz.cm as well as 80,000 other highly profitable “dictionary” based URLs are still available and pragmatic internet marketers are waiting with eager anticipation to be the first ones to cash in.



Due to the psychological appeal of “bz.cm” (which resembles ‘business’ and ‘company’) experts are predicting that highly sought after domain names will get claimed so fast that it will turn into a dot com-level rush within the first few weeks following the release.



Perhaps the best part of bz.cm is that it costs nothing to register, and new members are allowed 3 URL’s of their choosing absolutely free. Bz.cm is also offering limited time sign up packages for big hitters that really want to capitalize on the demand for highly sought after URL names.



With a 48 hour head start and a variety of packages to choose from, bz.cm members are expected to claim the majority of highly profitable domain names. Whether it’s a big business or a single investor, many times success means nothing more than being at the right place at the right time.



To learn more about the bz.cm offer, or to see how to get in 48 hours before the storm hits, please visit: http://www.bz.cm