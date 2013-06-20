Brand Outreach Reports of Opportunities in Scottsdale as Funds for Tourism Events Released

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Local government initiatives to raise the profile of their districts have had mixed success in the past, but the success stories are remembered and the failures soon forgotten. In the latest round of incentives, Maricopa County Economic Development Office have encouraged tourism events by offering funding to support events that encourage a perception of Scottsdale as an upscale tourist destination. This funding will support marketing efforts that in turn will generate revenue for local businesses like Tier 3 Scottsdale, AZ, who use innovative approaches to generate increased results.



Brand Outreach Spokesperson Joe Bragg explained their comments about the Tier 3 Scottsdale initiative, “It’s important for us to keep our ear to the ground on local news like this, as it has real and tangible impact on our clients, who come from all over the world. This kind of support not only opens opportunities for conference hosts and event venues, but also the local marketers who will work on behalf of such events.”



The funding is specifically driven toward marketing support, so that event coordinators with great ideas and venues can maximise their exposure and in doing so, elevate the profile of Scottsdale and provide business for its hotels and leisure amenities.



Joe Bragg described the dilemma faced by event planners and how the funding can help change that vicious cycle, “The funding is a real boon for the many prospective clients that have been unable to afford the full scale of investment they need for marketing strategies. Understandably many feel that putting their money into the event will ensure it is of the highest quality, but then struggle to attract attendance for it, making it a wasted investment. Now with the support of the local government they can achieve both, putting their investment into creating an amazing event and their support funding into marketing effectively. We heartily encourage everyone to apply before June 24th to be considered.”



About Brand Outreach

A digital marketing company with clients all over the world including Scottsdale Arizona. They often comment on business and tourism related topics that affect their clients.