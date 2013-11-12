Brand PPC Charges Discounted Rates to Help Charities and Organizations Secure Google Grants

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Online search marketing agency Brand PPC is reaching out to aid nonprofit organizations with their online marketing by providing a service to help secure and manage Google Grants for charities and organizations.



Google Grants is offered through Google as one of their nonprofit activities for online, technology and offline companies and charities. The grants are awarded for educational grants to promote k-12 computer competency, research in worthwhile activities and free advertising for recognized non-profit organizations. According to the Brand PPC website, Google Grants is Google’s program where IRS approved 501-c-3 organizations can apply for the program and if approved they get a monthly budget to advertise.



Like all grant programs, there are many guidelines and requirements that must be met in order to qualify and secure the funds. Approval for this Google Adwords for nonprofits program is not guaranteed, which is where Brand PPC’s services become beneficial. Because Brand PPC has researched and implemented the Google Adwords Grants management as part of their services menu, they are able to provide expert aid in the application and implementation of the Google Grants for their nonprofit clientele.



Recently, Google updated requirements for maintaining Google Adwords Grants eligibility. One update states that recipients can now only link to the one nonprofit website URL that was approved in the application. Brand PPC stays current on all the latest changes to the program, which makes them a valuable asset to any nonprofit organization’s marketing plan. The marketing company’s latest addition to their online advertising consulting and management will be offered to nonprofit organizations for approximately one half of their normal rates. According to Brand PPC, their company will be able to help organizations get more leads and community contacts by accessing the funds available from Google Adwords Grants.



As an online search marketing agency, Brand PPC performs a variety of online marketing services. They are known for their Small Business Adwords management and their brand protection services. They implement proven strategies in SMB Adwords accounts to help increase traffic to clients’ websites. Their brand protection techniques monitor, report and correct brand traffic collection and capitalization. Along with SMB Adwords consulting and brand protection services, Brand PPC now advises, audits, and manages for Google Adwords Grants. This new service is meant to benefit nonprofit organizations by offering them better performance and outsourcing option at an affordable price.



About Brand PPC

Brand PPC is a search marketing agency that brings advanced online advertising techniques to all size companies. This includes SMB, Enterprise and Non-Profit Companies. This includes the latest techniques including retargeting and keyword level revenue tracking. For more information, visit http://brandppc.com/ppc-services/google-grants-adwords-agency-management.