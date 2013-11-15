Branded and Authentic Watches for Men and Women

Columbus, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Watchesly.net offers exclusive branded watches for men, women and kids. The store offers branded watches such as Casio, Citizen, Fossil, Invicta, Omega, Rolex, Seiko, Stuhrling Original, Tissot, Timex and TAG Heuer. There are watches that meet the needs and requirements of buyers such as casual watches, sport watches, fashion and luxury watches. It is extremely important to choose the watches according to personal style or need. Those who are into sports need to choose watches according to their expertise such as athletes should consider shock-proof watches and swimming pros should choose water-resistant watches.



For all those professionals, businessmen and women, career oriented people there are authentic watches which are made up of the finest materials combined with expert craftsmanship. These watches can definitely be passed on to generations because of their make. TAG Heuer, Rolex, Fossil, Tissot, etc. are a few brands with excellent features. There are brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Armani, Michael Kors, etc. for those who like to keep themselves trendy and fashionable. Features like Chronograph, Dual Time Zone, World Time, water resistance and other multi-functions are found in some of the branded watches. There are watches with metal bracelets as well as leather straps according to the buyer’s choice. There is no need to go elsewhere to look for authentic watches when buyers can find them in Watchesly.



To know more about authentic watches from Watchesly visit website http://www.watchesly.net



About http://www.watchesly.net

WatcheSly, http://www.watchesly.net based at Columbus, Georgia is an online store that offers all kinds of branded watches for men, women, boys, girls and kids. They also offer novelty watches that are not only fashionable but also meet the current generation’s fashion needs.



Media Contact

Solomon - Watch and Accessories Store

Address: 2525 Auburn Ave., Columbus, GA 31906

Phone: 9159969893

Email: sprt@watchesly.net

Website: http://www.watchesly.net