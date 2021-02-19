Branded Apparel Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants- H&M, Inditex, Nike, Gap, Adidas

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Branded Apparel Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Branded Apparel Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Major Players in Market are:

H&M (Sweden),Inditex (Spain),Nike (United States),Gap Inc. (United States),Adidas (Germany),PVH (United States),VF Corporation (United States),Levi Strauss & Co. (United States),LVMH (France),Kering (France)



What is Branded Apparel?

The branded apparel market is at the growing stage across various clothing categories and online retail platforms such as Myntra, Jabong, Snapdeal, and others become the major revenue contribution source in the branding industry. As brands are building more engagements before and after point of sale. There are few parameters such as a continuous change in consumer preferences, enhancement in the brand's supply chain to meet consumers' demand. As Paris is a hub for the fashion industry therefore the leading players are having their footprint in Paris. As in the current market situation, the fashion industry saw a big pause, but now there is a resumption in the textile and apparel operations. The capacity of production is lower which is impacting the revenue this year.



Branded Apparel Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

by Category (Woman {Ethnic, Innerwear, Others}, Man {Shirts, Trousers, Denimwear, Ethnic, Innerwear, Others}, Kids {Nightwear, Innerwear, Others}), Brands Of Retailers (Mass, Economy, Mass Premium, Premium, Luxury), Distribution Channels (Online {E-Commerce, Company Websites}, Offline {Hypermarket, Brand Outlets, Other Convenience Stores}), Product (Ethnic, Casual, Formal)



What's Trending in Market:

Explosion of Brand

Beginning of Online Channel

Rising Contribution from the Womenswear to the Overall Apparel Market Growing Constantly

Growth Drivers:

Rising Omni-Channel Approach to Sales

High Growth in Organized Retail & Apparel

The arrival of Private Capital into the Ecosystem

Increasing Number of Working Women

Restraints:

Slowdown in Economy

The advent of Covid-19 Crises Highly Effects on the Fashion Industry for Coming 2-3 Years

Challenges:

Ethnic Wear Sees Limited Proliferation Beyond Regional Brands

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Branded Apparel Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Branded Apparel market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Branded Apparel market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Branded Apparel market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



