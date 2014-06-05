Branded Appliance Repair Services in Rockland and Bergen Counties

Bergen, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- No matter how well maintained or how expensive the branded appliances may be, they are bound to malfunction or break down once in a while. These appliances are a great help to individuals because they make their jobs easier such as washing, cleaning, cooling or heating. Individuals usually choose the best appliance when it comes to residential appliances and it is not always compulsory to take all these appliances that belong to the same brand. And in case they break down, individuals make calls to their dealers and the dealers might or might not arrive in time. In such a case it is always smart to depend on an expert who can repair any kind of branded appliance with ease and effectiveness.



At Appliance Medic, customers can find factory-trained, skilled and professional technicians who can handle any appliance of any brand or make with utmost capability. The company provides all kinds of minor and major repairs services as well as maintenance services. The technicians here are completely aware of troubleshooting the problems and can identify the operational problems easily. The company never fails to offer speedy but reliable services along with friendly guidance on helping their customers understand how to operate an appliance to improve its life or how to avoid minor repairs.



Common appliance repairs for water heaters, stoves and ranges, microwave ovens, ice makers, washing machines and dryers, clothes dryers, cooktops, trash compactors and disposals, vent hoods, refrigerators, washers and many more are conducted here. Customers might be confused sometimes whether or not to replace their appliances in case of frequent repairs especially when the appliances still have many years of life on them. Appliance Medic offers a full review whether a complete replacement is necessary or not so as to help their customers make informed decisions. On the other hand, it is always better to have a professional inspect the appliances on a regular basis so as to avoid major repairs or replacements. Appliance Medic also offers regular maintenance services so that customers can increase the life of their appliances and save money.



To submit a service request visit http://www.appliance-medic.com/



About http://www.appliance-medic.com/

Appliance Medic Inc., http://www.appliance-medic.com/ based at Bergen County, New Jersey and Rockland County, New York was established in 1999. The company offers fast, efficient, friendly and cost effective branded appliance repair services.



Contact Details

Zalmen Pollak

Address: 101 Heidi Lane, Woodcliff Lake 07677, Bergen County, New Jersey

Email: info@appliance-medic.com

Phone: 201-589-2399

Website: http://www.appliance-medic.com/