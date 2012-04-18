Branded Prescription Pharmaceutical Sales Outlook to 2016 - New Market Report Now Available

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Branded Prescription Pharmaceutical Sales Outlook to 2016"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2012 -- In 2011, the Branded PharmaVitae Universe achieved sales of $558bn having experienced a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% between 2003 and 2010, and a net sales growth of $253bn. However, during 2011-16 sales are forecast to grow by a CAGR of only 1.0%, with no growth forecast in 2012, and branded prescription sales rising by just $29bn by 2016.
- Analyzes the forecast sales of the Branded PharmaVitae Universe according to molecule type
- Analyzes the forecast sales of the Branded PharmaVitae Universe according to therapy area
- Analyzes the forecast sales of the Branded PharmaVitae Universe according to geographical market
- Analyzes the forecast sales of the Branded PharmaVitae Universe according to formulation type
By 2016 the small molecule market will contract by $5bn compared to 2011 sales as a direct consequence of the patent cliff and resultant generic erosion of branded sales. In preparation for this, the pharmaceutical industry has for some years been shifting its strategy to focus increasingly on high-growth markets such as biologics.
With US sales forecast to contract, pharmaceutical companies have turned to cost cutting and restructuring their US operations, while expanding in the high growth emerging markets. In fact, branded sales in the rest of world markets are forecast to represent 30.0% of sales in the Branded PharmaVitae Universe in 2016.
The pharmaceutical industry is shifting its RandD focus toward developing novel, high value, and often biologic therapies for the treatment of more niche indications. Reflecting this, infectious diseases and oncology are forecast to experience strong growth with additional sales of $10bn and $26bn by 2016, respectively.
- Evaluate the evolving prescription pharmaceutical landscape and how this is set to impact Pharma out to 2016
- Quantify the size and growth of the pharmaceutical market
- Assess drivers and resistors of the prescription pharmaceutical market
