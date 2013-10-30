Branding and Identity Service Smash Urban Media Announces Its Launch

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Smash Urban Media, a marketing and branding service, recently announced its grand opening to the public. The company, which prides itself on its ability to create cutting edge designs with a personal touch, aims to help its clients break the mold and develop their unique identities.



“We put your vision into practice with the help of our expertise,” stated an article on Smash Urban Media’s website. “We can deal with the technical side of things while you focus on the bigger picture.”



At this time, Smash Urban Media provides three main types of services: design, development, and marketing. Smash Urban Media’s design team helps clients develop aspects of their brand identities, including business cards and promotional stall stands; its development team handles the coding and other website technicalities; and its marketing team works tirelessly to create buzz around brands by using tried-and-tested marketing strategies. The company is expected to launch its Production department soon.



Customers who have used Smash Urban Media’s services have always praised the company’s work. In addition to noting Smash Urban Media’s communication and professionalism, many clients have complimented the company’s imagination.



“Smash Urban Media is extremely creative and very passionate in everything they do,” stated Jackie Hazen-Levine, a former client, in his review of the company. “They have helped launch great websites for many entertainment professionals and I would highly recommend their services.”



The company’s list of clients includes Armonico String Ensemble, Naked Soul, and Derek Clarkson, all of who have consulted Smash Urban Media for their brand identity services.



Individuals interested in learning more about Smash Urban Media and its services can visit the company’s website for more information. Customers can subscribe to Smash Urban Media’s Twitter, Behance, and YouTube accounts for frequent updates from the company. Readers can also sign up for Smash Urban Media’s newsletter using their email address.



About Smash Urban Media

Providing a range of media services to the entertainment industry, Smash Urban Media strives for professional, sleek and eye catching results with an individual touch. The company’s services include marketing, branding, design, web design and social media assistance. For more information, please visit http://www.smashurbanmedia.com