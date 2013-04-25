Branding, Website Design and Development - Ian Walker Family Law and Mediation Solicitors

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Earlier in the year we started work on a complete branding and website design/development for Ian Walker Family Law and Mediation Solicitors.



They are a specialist firm of Solicitors and Mediators based in Honiton and catering to clients right across Devon. Specialising in assisting families during separation, divorce and afterwards, they particularly work in assisting families to find fair, durable and cost effective out of court solutions through Collaborative Law and Mediation. They offer a full Family Law service including acting in cases brought by social services.



What Dot Design delivered:



- Logo design



- Stationery design and print (including: letterhead design, business card design, compliment slip design)



- Website design



- Website development, using WordPress as a CMS) the site is a responsive website meaning it adapts whether viewed on a PC, laptop, tablet or smart phone.



- Promotional literature design and print (Flyer design and Leaflet design)



You can view the fully finished site over at: Ian Walker Family Law and Mediation Solicitors.



If you've any questions or would like to discuss any forthcoming design projects please do give us a call or pop an email to hello@dot-design.co.uk



For more information visit the website http://www.dot-design.co.uk



