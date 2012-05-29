West Jordan, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- According to the New England Journal of Medicine, Lifestyle Intervention is proven to reduce the incidence of Type 2 Diabetes. Brandon Babcock is a firm believer in helping people to change their lifestyle in the hopes of reducing the affects of Type 2 Diabetes.



What studies have proven success?



One study done by the New England Journal of Medicine had a median age of 51 years old and the goals were: 7% weight loss and 150 minutes of physical activity per week. According to the study, this reduced the incidence of type 2 diabetes by 58%. “Keeping someone with type 2 diabetes active is a vital part of the treatment,” Says Brandon Babcock, of Integrated Health Center. Brandon Babcock has used this lifestyle intervention to help people who suffer from type 2 diabetes live richer, longer lives. Studies like this have proven that, over time, diabetes symptoms can be controlled with proper lifestyle change; however, Brandon Babcock emphasizes- the lifestyle must be maintained.



Does lifestyle intervention mean no more diabetes medication?



In Brandon Babcock’s treatment, the first goal is for the patient to achieve a better lifestyle. No one should go into treatment expecting miracles after a week. Type 2 diabetes is an illness that requires constant respect and monitoring. Brandon Babcock prefers that his patients show several weeks of stability in their blood sugar levels, along with other factors before consulting with their physician to reduce their insulin intake. “People start feeling great after just a few days of lifestyle change,” says Brandon Babcock, “but they need to remember that any adjustments to medication need to be carefully planned with their family doctor regardless of how the sudden lifestyle change makes them feel.”



Works Cited:



Diabetes Prevention Program Research Group

“Reduction in the Incidence of Type 2 Diabetes with Lifestyle Intervention or Metformin” http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa012512 N Engl J Med 2002; 346:393-403 February 7, 2002