Brandow Clinic Aims to Provide Superior Plastic Surgery Services with No Scarring

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Every day, thousands of Americans undergo plastic surgery in order to enhance various parts of their body. Older men and women may receive Botox injections to the face, for example, while women of all ages choose to receive breast implants.



Brandow Clinic wants to help women in Philadelphia and New Jersey achieve the face, breast, or body they’ve always dreamed of. At BrandowClinic.com, visitors can learn everything they need to know about Brandow Clinic and the various procedures offered.



The clinic is owned and operated by Dr. Kirk Brandow, who is widely regarded as one of the top plastic surgeons in Philadelphia and New Jersey. Dr. Brandow specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, breast, and body and is certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. At BrandowClinic.com, visitors will find testimonials from Dr. Brandow’s clients as well as a virtual tour of both Brandow Clinic offices.



With locations in Somers Point, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Dr. Brandow and his team of specialists aim to change the way women feel about plastic surgery. A spokesperson for BrandowClinic.com explains how Dr. Brandow seeks to do that:



“Many people are hesitant to receive plastic surgery because they’re worried it will cause permanent scarring, disfigurement, or other problems. Dr. Brandow offers scarless breast implants and scarless facial plastic surgery services that leave patients feeling confident in their bodies. The secret behind the scarless breast implants is in the way the implants are inserted - instead of cutting directly under the breast, like other plastic surgeons, Dr. Brandow performs an underarm - or transaxillary - implant that leaves the patient with a nearly invisible scar underneath the arm.”



At BrandowClinic.com, visitors can view before and after photographs of women who have received breast augmentation in New Jersey. Included amongst the photos is an image of the incision scar, which is scarcely noticeable just two months after surgery.



Meanwhile, women who wish to enjoy a more youthful looking face and neck area can also enjoy a scarless experience thanks to a unique service called the Brandow Boomer Lift. The Brandow Boomer Lift creates a refined chin and neck area with no visible scarring and a minimal amount of downtime. The Boomer Lift earned its name due to the popularity of the procedure with the ‘Baby Boomer’ generation.



At BrandowClinic.com, visitors can view before and after pictures of all cosmetic services offered by the Brandow Clinic. Visitors can also fill out a consultation form in order to talk directly to the clinic and inquire further about a specific service. Whether searching for the perfect beach body or interested in restoring vitality to the face and neck, Brandow Clinic aims to help each and every client achieve their ideal body.



About BrandowClinic.com

BrandowClinic.com is a plastic surgery clinic that offers breast augmentation, facial rejuvenation, and a number of other plastic surgery services for both women and men. Brandow Clinic has offices on the Jersey Shore and in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit: http://brandowclinic.com