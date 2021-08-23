Brands Tell Consumers to Begin Shopping for Holiday Season

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2021 -- It may only be the end of summer but we have started to see retail CEOs and brands telling consumers that the best time to start shopping for the Holidays this year is now. This advice is being driven by the fact that there have been so many problems with supply chains in recent months. This, plus the potential for more issues as we go towards the end of the year, could make the situation even worse, which is why people are being advised to start stocking up for the Holiday Season as early as possible. Shutdowns, especially at locations in China, have had a huge impact on the smooth running of supply chains and the fear is that they could cause shortages and delays at a time when consumers are most primed to buy. This supply chain disruption is coupled with ongoing logistics problems and much higher than usual consumer spending - in July it was four times higher than is typical for the month. The fear is that all this together could create the perfect storm of shortages when the Holiday season rolls around.



Planning and supply chain recruitment has a vital role to play in how well the economy responds to the challenges that continue to be created by the pandemic. DSJ Global has a wealth of experience in hiring for end-to-end supply chain, supporting organizations across the sector, from the smallest start-ups to large international manufacturers and retailers. Planning and supply chain recruitment is a busy field right now and the firm is well placed to support both businesses keen to expand and overcome existing challenges, as well as individuals who are looking to take a career-defining next step. The firm's reach extends nationwide to a broad spectrum of locations including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This is combined with a unique international perspective that comes from being the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group.



Talent drives growth and this is something that DSJ Global has poured immense resources into, both for clients and also internally with respect to its own team. Consultants at the firm receive training on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies so as to provide optimum support for planning and supply chain recruitment across the country. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensure options for every business and the firm has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals so that clients have access to the best and brightest talent. As the pandemic has continued to evolve the firm has been at the forefront of securing progress in planning and supply chain recruitment, even during the most challenging moments. As a result, there are many different roles available via DSJ Global today, including Manufacturing Engineer, Maintenance Manager, Procurement Lead [Professional Services] and Assistant Plant Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Planning and Supply Chain Recruitment visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.