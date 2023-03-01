Brandsmiths Offers Crypto Litigation Services to Help Businesses Deal with Exchanges Across the Globe

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2023 -- Brandsmiths, a highly respected intellectual property law firm in London, offers crypto litigation services to help businesses deal with exchanges across the globe. Their experts ensure your rights and interests are protected, given the complex and rapidly evolving nature of cryptocurrency. They help resolve crypto and blockchain technology disputes such as breach of contract, fraud, or theft. They ensure businesses are compliant with regulations related to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, such as anti-money laundering laws or securities regulations.



They help clients navigate the complex legal issues surrounding cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology and can be an essential resource for businesses and individuals involved in this rapidly evolving field. Their services include representing clients in court, arbitration, or mediation proceedings, advising clients on the legal risks and opportunities associated with cryptocurrencies, and helping clients comply with regulatory requirements. Businesses looking for crypto litigation services for their assets and disputes can check Brandsmiths' website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our crypto and cyber teams really are at the frontier of the industry. Having worked with NFTs and on ICOs since 2018 and having obtained the UK's first proprietary injunction over cryptocurrencies, we are uniquely positioned to advise on, trace and recover crypto assets. Our partnership with Chainalysis, the leading blockchain tracing solution, and Asset Reality, our investigations advisory specialist and custodial service provider, means we can track the movement of crypto assets and more."



Brandsmiths is one of the most popular commercial litigation firms in the UK, offering highly effective legal support to businesses and entrepreneurs in the UK. They are recognised for their legal excellence, innovation, commitment, and outstanding analytical abilities. With their industry-leading service and professional approach, they have been recognised by numerous awards and industry accolades.



About Brandsmiths

Brandsmiths is a boutique litigation firm based in Central London. They specialise in intellectual property, sports and commercial matters, acting for well-known brands in luxury goods, football, fashion, technology, motorsport and FMCG sectors. The firm combines critical legal expertise with commercial nous and strategic thinking to provide the best consulting. They are consultants, specialists, facilitators, and dealmakers who use their technical knowledge and business insight to solve problems and close deals in various fields.



