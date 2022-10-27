Brandsmiths Offers Legal Advice and Assistance to Businesses on Crypto Matters

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2022 -- Brandsmiths, a highly respected intellectual property law firm in London, offers legal advice and assistance to businesses on crypto matters. Their team of specialist crypto lawyers combines legal expertise from multiple disciplines across the firm to advise on, trace, and recover crypto assets. They provide specialist advice and support to individuals and businesses to navigate the complex legal and regulatory environment of the cryptocurrency market. Their team of specialist advisers can help clients navigate this fast-evolving area and identify its potential to change their industry for the better.



They provide specialist legal advice on issues relating to cryptocurrency matters, including freezing corporate assets and a first injunction to recovering crypto assets. They pride themselves on being industry leaders in utilising the latest technologies. Their international experience means that they are ideally placed to offer the best advice, carry out the necessary checks, deal with the relevant enforcement agencies worldwide and assist whenever assets need to be traced and recovered. Businesses looking for legal advice and assistance on cryptocurrency matters can visit Brandsmiths' website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our crypto and cyber teams really are at the frontier of the industry. Having worked with NFTs and on ICOs since 2018, and having obtained the UK's first proprietary injunction over cryptocurrencies, we are uniquely positioned to advise on, trace and recover crypto assets. Our partnership with Chainalysis, the leading blockchain tracing solution, and Asset Reality, our investigations advisory specialist and custodial service provider, means we can track the movement of crypto assets, deal with exchanges across the globe, freeze and then recover funds for our clients."



Brandsmiths is one of the most well-known commercial litigation firms offering highly effective legal support to businesses and entrepreneurs in the UK. They are recognised for their legal excellence, innovation, commitment, and outstanding analytical abilities. With their industry-leading service and professional approach, they have been recognised by numerous awards and industry accolades. The company boasts a culture of long-standing client relationships, built on trust and anchored in their quality of service.



About Brandsmiths

Brandsmiths is a boutique litigation firm based in Central London. They specialise in intellectual property, sports and commercial matters, acting for well-known brands in luxury goods, football, fashion, technology, motorsport and FMCG sectors. The firm combines critical legal expertise with commercial nous and strategic thinking to provide the best consulting. They are consultants, specialists, facilitators, and dealmakers who use their technical expertise and business insight to solve problems and close deals in various fields.



