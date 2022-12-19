Brandsmiths Offers Legal Services and Assistance on Intellectual Property Matters

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2022 -- Brandsmiths, a well-renowned legal consultancy firm in the UK, offers legal services and assistance on intellectual property matters. They support you in managing your IP portfolio so you can translate the innovation and creativity of your business into commercial success. Their expert lawyers can help you distinguish precisely what intellectual property your business owns and also offer you reliable advice on protecting your assets with copyrights, patents, trademarks and design rights. They provide businesses with a considerable competitive advantage over other companies who have this knowledge and who exploit their IP to their benefit.



Their expert lawyers also offer intellectual property legal advice to ensure the rights of all parties are respected and protected. They can also support you in protecting your business's intellectual property, whether you have created an app, graphics or packaging. Their team of IP lawyers have the experience and knowledge to help you protect, use, license and enforce your IP rights in the UK and internationally. Businesses looking for legal advice and services for intellectual property matters can check out Brandsmiths' website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our experts grow and protect some of the world's biggest brands. We take pride in our ability to adapt regardless of size, growth rate or targets. This flexibility enables us to develop and monetise clients' IP rights. We do this by performing trade mark, design and patent searches to identify a registered intellectual property, alongside unregistered rights such as copyright, confidential information and database rights."



Brandsmiths is one of the UK's most sought-after intellectual property law firms, providing comprehensive legal advice and assistance. The company boasts a culture of long-standing client relationships built on trust and anchored in its quality of service. They range from start-ups to multinational companies, from household names to private individuals and family offices. Over the years, the company has acted on behalf of some of the most creative, talented and successful people, businesses and corporates across all legal needs.



About Brandsmiths

Brandsmiths is a boutique litigation firm based in Central London. They specialise in intellectual property, sports and commercial matters, acting for well-known brands in luxury goods, football, fashion, technology, motorsport and FMCG sectors. The firm combines critical legal expertise with commercial nous and strategic thinking to provide the best consulting. They are consultants, specialists, facilitators, and dealmakers who use their technical knowledge and business insight to solve problems and close deals in various fields.



