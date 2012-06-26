"Brandy in Poland to 2016: Databook" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Brandy in Poland to 2016: Databook" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Canadean's, "Brandy in Poland to 2016: Databook" contains detailed historic and forecast Brandy consumption analysis, segmented at a category level. It provides year on year growth figures for the different types of Brandy available in Poland , as well as volume data based on price segments and alcoholic strength. This report reviews the latest industry trends both for overall products as well as leading market players, which makes it an essential tool for companies active across the Poland alcoholic drinks value chain and for new players considering entering the market.
Summary
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the Brandy category in Poland. It provides detailed historic and forecast consumption volume and values, at channel level. "Brandy in Poland to 2016: Databook" provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the Brandy category in Poland
Scope
- Overview of the Brandy category in Poland
- Analysis on consumption of the Brandy category in Poland, by volume, value, brands and channels
- Provides detailed historic and forecast data on the off-premise and on-premise consumption of the Brandy category in Poland
- Historic and forecast consumption value of the Brandy category in Poland by alcoholic strength and by price segments
Reasons to Get this Report
- Provides you with important figures on consumption of the Brandy category in Poland
- Allows you to analyze the Brandy category in Poland with detailed historic consumption of the category by volume, value, brands, channels, price segments and by alcoholic strength.
- Helps you plan your future business decisions using forecast figures for the category along with segment level information
