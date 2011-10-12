Brantford Computer Support Firm Showcases Backup Solutions at Brantford Chamber of Commerce Event

Brantford, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2011 -- Tuesday, September 27, 2011, was an exciting day for over 60 exhibitors that attended The Brantford-Brant and the Paris District chambers' of commerce for their 3rd Annual Joint Chamber Trade Show & Exhibition at the Best Western Brant Park Inn and Conference Centre in Brantford.



The trade show gave business owners and exhibitors a chance to network with each other, as well as discover the benefits of Chamber membership. This exhibition was a no-fee event that was open to the general public.



Working World was there in the midst of all the exhibitors. Working World's slogan was Stop Gambling With Your Backups which was their way of showcasing their managed services with managing computer backups being the focal point at their booth. Their intention was to drive home the point that hoping that you don't lose your data is not a good strategy to follow; you need a managed service provider consultant that can guide you in the best way to backup your data.



According to Josie Kocsis, President of Working World, "The trade show and our exhibitor's booth was a huge success. Not only did we have a substantial gathering at our booth, the camaraderie brought everyone together in a fun-filled atmosphere."



The Chamber of Commerce - Brantford-Brant is an influential influence to the business community. After the birth of the organization over 145 years ago, the Chamber still acts as a forum for the best business minds in the community. As they look to meet the challenges and changes of the years ahead, the continue to link economic prosperity with quality of life.



Working World's philosophy of a workable backup plan is that it should be comprehensive and customized to fit the needs of Brantford businesses. There are several ways to tackle backups of critical data; but of prime importance is that business owners work with their managed service provider as soon as possible to take steps to ensure that their data is kept safe.



About Working World

