Bras for You Offers Breast Reconstruction Bra for Use After Surgery

Calne, Wiltshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- According to a recent study released, breast augmentation surgeries rose nearly 5% in 2011 over 2010, making it the most requested type of plastic surgery. According to Penny Clifford, spokesperson for Bras For You (Brasforyou.com), this trend has been growing year after year, as seen in the sales numbers of their noted Z bra Extreme for breast surgeries.



Says Clifford, "Every year, we have more and more customers reaching out to us, after having had breast enlargements, breast reductions or breast reconstruction surgeries. Some come to us on their second reconstruction surgery, after a botched first job resulted in displacements because they were never encouraged to wear special bras after the surgery." According to breast surgery experts, patients are encouraged to wear a sports bras or special re-enforced bras to give support to the added weight from the implants to give gentle compression to help reduce any swelling. Clifford echoes doctors, saying, "The Z bra Extreme, from Brasforyou.com, was designed with the collaboration of world-renowned breast surgeons to exceed the requirements of multi-disciplinary athletes as well as rigorous constraint of mammary plastic surgery."



The use of special bras after breast implants is to prevent the implants from "bottoming out" says Clifford. She explains, the implant could fall to the side in some people. Although it's unlikely in most, some patients lack the internal support for implants due to weaker scar tissues. These patients present a higher risk for implant displacements. "It's impossible to figure out ahead of time if you will have a problem, so extra support is recommended for everyone. This is definitely a case of better safe than sorry."



The bras recommended for women recovering from breast surgery range from sports bra, which offer minimal support, to bras like the Zbra extreme. Says Clifford about the Z bra, "The Z bra Extreme has been designed with equalized support between the ratios of breast weight to breast size and the chest circumference of the athlete. Knowing that a breast can weigh between 1 and 4.6 lbs. defines the calculation of forces for support. Along with support, the Z bra Extreme is made with CoolMax fabric by Dupont. CoolMax is a revolutionary fabric that is more breathable and comfortable than any other garment available today."



About Bras For You

Since 1993, Brasforyou.com has distributed the Z Bra Extreme, a bra designed with the collaboration of world-renowned breast surgeons to exceed the requirements of multi-disciplinary athletes as well as rigorous constraint of mammary plastic surgery. Experts recommend the Z Bra Extreme for use after Breast Augmentation, Breast Enlargement, Breast Reduction and Breast Reconstruction, and is strongly recommended by most Breast Surgeons.