Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on October 26, 2020

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 26, 2020in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK).



Investors who purchased shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 26, 2020. NYSE: BAK stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) common shares between May 6, 2016, and July 8, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 6, 2016, and July 8, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Braskem's salt mining operations were unsafe and presented a significant danger to surrounding areas, including nearly two thousand properties, that the foregoing foreseeably increased the risk that Braskem would be subjected to remedial liabilities, including, but not limited to, increased governmental and/or regulatory oversight or enforcement, significant monetary and reputational damage, and/or the permanent closure of one or more of its salt mining operations, that accordingly, earnings generated from Braskem's salt mining operations were unsustainable, that Braskem downplayed the true scope and severity of the Company's liability with respect to its salt mining operations, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.